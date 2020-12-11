Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.21.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $124,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,267.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $40,869.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,362.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,427 shares of company stock valued at $370,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

