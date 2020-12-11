Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAM. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energía from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pampa Energía from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $837.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 190.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 23.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at about $932,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

