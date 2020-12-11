Palomar Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total transaction of $251,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $59,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,975. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

