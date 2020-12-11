Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

PTN stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.82.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.29) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. State Street Corp increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,688,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 127,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 11,056.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 476,878 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 436,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.