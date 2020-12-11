Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $138.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

