Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.89

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 30298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Barclays upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 225.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

