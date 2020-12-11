OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.63.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$1.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$410.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$4.74.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

