Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th.
CVE ORE opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$229.88 million and a P/E ratio of -11.52.
Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
