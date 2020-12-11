Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th.

CVE ORE opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$229.88 million and a P/E ratio of -11.52.

In related news, Director Patrick Downey purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,752,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,229,725. Insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $44,230 over the last ninety days.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

