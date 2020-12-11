Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $179.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,197. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.