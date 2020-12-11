Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.28.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,197. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

