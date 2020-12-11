OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,866 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,482,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,667,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after buying an additional 704,961 shares during the period.

IAU opened at $17.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

