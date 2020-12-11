OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,677 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $104,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $255,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period.

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

