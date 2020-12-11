OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,153,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,995,000 after purchasing an additional 254,164 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 397,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,116,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,958,000 after buying an additional 495,940 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,033,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 590,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

