OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.