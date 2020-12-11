OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $754,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 788,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 639.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 54,857 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 16.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 158.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter.

PNOV opened at $28.89 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $29.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07.

