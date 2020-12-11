OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $699,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $93.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

