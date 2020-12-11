OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $621,000 Position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHU shares. Nomura upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE CHU opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

