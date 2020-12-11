OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $524,000 Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 119.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $74.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89.

