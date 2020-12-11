OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $489,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth $1,301,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 177.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

EEMA stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

