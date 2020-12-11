OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.48 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.98. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

