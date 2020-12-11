OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

