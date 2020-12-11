OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 40,677 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,677 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 46,722 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,009 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 137,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 98,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09.

