OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 29,856 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 66.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,856 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAUG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 12.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 603,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 65,453 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 71,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 43,919 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 8.6% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 95,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UAUG opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.