OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 28,796 Shares of SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,796 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 208,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 123,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,740,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

