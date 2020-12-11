OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 20,648 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,648 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

