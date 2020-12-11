OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 68.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 411.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $30.33 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.