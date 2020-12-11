OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461,389 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ING Groep by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ING Groep by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.