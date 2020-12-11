OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 38.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 384,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 109,054 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $53.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

