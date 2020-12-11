OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 57,662 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMY opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

