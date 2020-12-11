OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Teucrium Sugar worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:CANE opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. Teucrium Sugar has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

