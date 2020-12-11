OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,438 iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $74.42.

