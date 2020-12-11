OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 26,133 China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.49. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA).

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.