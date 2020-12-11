OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,300 Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at $869,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,322,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -1.47. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In related news, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 20,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $599,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $51,840.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,507. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

