OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1,387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 314,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Black Hills by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2,424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 95,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.76 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,633 shares in the company, valued at $144,183.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.