OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 255.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 39.3% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.