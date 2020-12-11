OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

Shares of FFEB opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79.

