OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2020 // Comments off

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

Shares of FFEB opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (BATS:FFEB)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.