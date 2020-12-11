OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.24. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $123.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $393,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,318 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $982,862.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,109 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

