OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 60,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 172,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.37. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

