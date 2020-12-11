OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 236.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

