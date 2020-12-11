OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -86.51 and a beta of 1.69.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

