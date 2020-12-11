OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,381,000 after acquiring an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 425,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 167,166 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after buying an additional 101,531 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 73,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 690.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 66,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

CWT stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.36.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

