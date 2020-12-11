OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 191,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 385,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.76 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,183.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

