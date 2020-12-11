OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $554,000 Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $177,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

