OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in nVent Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

NVT stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

