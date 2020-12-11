OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $775,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

PFEB stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.