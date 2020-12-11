OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $721,000 in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in CACI International by 129.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in CACI International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACI. Bank of America upped their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.25.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $242.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

