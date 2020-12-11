OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $643,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $28.65 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

