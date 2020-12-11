OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $599,000 in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDEN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 588.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BATS EDEN opened at €92.29 ($108.58) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €82.29. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12-month low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 12-month high of €71.11 ($83.66).

