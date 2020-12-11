OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $564,000 in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth $88,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEA opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

