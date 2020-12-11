OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $554,000 in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after acquiring an additional 277,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after buying an additional 95,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after buying an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after buying an additional 281,800 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

Shares of SAGE opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

